Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito

Roll up your sleeves. The newly opened Frankland’s Crab and Co at the Montecito Inn offers raw, steamed and fried seafood alongside chowder-smothered fries and corn-on-the-cob with lobster butter in what chef Phillip Frankland Lee dubs a “modern American shell shack.”

Apr 20, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Katie Hershfelt

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Reporters:
Phillip Frankland Lee
Margarita Kallas-Lee

