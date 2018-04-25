ON AIR
Getting more women to join the fire department

Becoming a firefighter is not an easy task. The competition is fierce and the physical requirements are grueling, especially if you’re a woman. The LA County Fire department has faced criticism in the past for its lack of diversity. Two percent of the county’s firefighters are women, but the department is taking steps to get more women out there saving lives and putting out fires. Go inside the Women's Fire Prep Academy.

Apr 26, 2018

Katie Martin straps on her breath apparatus and puts on her oxygen mask. 
Photo: Jenny Hamel 

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

