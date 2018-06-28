When Larmar Avila works to make contact with people living on the streets, especially the chronically homeless, and help them take the first steps to get into housing, mental health counseling and addiction treatment programs, with the ultimate goal to get them off the streets for good.
Larmar Avila and Cheryl Hackett talking to the homeless in a Harbor City encampment. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
Homeless outreach teams try to reach those in need
When Larmar Avila works to make contact with people living on the streets, especially the chronically homeless, and help them take the first steps to get into housing, mental health counseling and addiction treatment programs, with the ultimate goal to get them off the streets for good.
FROM THIS EPISODE
When Larmar Avila works to make contact with people living on the streets, especially the chronically homeless, and help them take the first steps to get into housing, mental health counseling and addiction treatment programs, with the ultimate goal to get them off the streets for good.
CREDITS
Producers:
Saul Gonzalez
More From KCRW Features
A senseless stabbing in Ventura angers citizens, sparks action on homelessness In April, a brutal murder took place in Ventura. A man was eating dinner with his family at a restaurant along the city’s promenade when a homeless man approached the table and stabbed him with a knife. The fatal attack sparked a conversation about how to address people on the street who may be a threat to themselves and others. Following that stabbing, KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian spent time in Ventura speaking with police, mental health professionals, and outreach workers about how to prevent something like this from happening again.
Homelessness among seniors on the rise The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority recently reported that the total number of homeless people in L.A. County fell since last year, but they also discovered a disturbing trend. The only group in L.A. that is experiencing homelessness more than last year is people age 62 and over.