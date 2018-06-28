ON AIR
Homeless outreach teams try to reach those in need

When Larmar Avila works to make contact with people living on the streets, especially the chronically homeless, and help them take the first steps to get into housing, mental health counseling and addiction treatment programs, with the ultimate goal to get them off the streets for good.

Jun 28, 2018

Larmar Avila and Cheryl Hackett talking to the homeless in a Harbor City encampment. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

