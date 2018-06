Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too. But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came by the dozens over a few hours on a Saturday morning to take part in a free clinic for the pets of homeless people.



The group HEART and the non-profit Animal Health Foundation provide regular clinics

for the pets of homeless people, such as this recent one in downtown Santa Ana.

(Photo: Susan Valot)