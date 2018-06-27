Homelessness among seniors on the rise

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority recently reported that the total number of homeless people in L.A. County fell since last year, but they also discovered a disturbing trend. The only group in L.A. that is experiencing homelessness more than last year is people age 62 and over.



One reason for this increase is that the baby boomer generation is growing into old age and some of them are chronically homeless. But the much bigger part of the story is this: seniors with fixed incomes are simply not able to to keep up with LA’s rising cost of housing.



Experts in LA are all noticing this trend.



Steve Hromada in front of North Hollywood Senior Villa. Photo credit: Jenny Hamel