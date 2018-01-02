ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

How much will legal pot cost in California?

Recreational marijuana is now legal in California. So what will it cost you? KCRW goes to a local shop to find out how business will change. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Recreational marijuana is now legal in California. So what will it cost you? KCRW goes to a local shop to find out how business will change. 

Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed