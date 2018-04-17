Inside Dana Rohrabacher's 48th District

California’s primary election is approaching. In a typical political year, the Governor’s race would grab the spotlight—with many voters not paying much attention to the other races on the ballot. But this is not a typical year. Many Democrats are fired up and see Congressional races and other contests as a way to take on President Trump. Republicans—who control both the House and the Senate—want to hold on to that edge.

In the 48th Congressional district in Orange County, Dana Rohrabacher is the incumbent. He’s served in Congress for 30 years and is running for another term. But his re-election is by no means guaranteed.

Chery Glaser talks to Christine Mai-Duc who is reporting on the race for the Los Angeles Times.