US Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Los Angeles today to speak at meeting of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation. But even before Sessions took to the podium of the Biltmore Hotel, protesters gathered to say that he was not welcome here. KCRW's Saul Gonzalez was there and spoke with Steve Chiotakis about what demonstrators were after.
Jeff Sessions met by protests during LA visit
