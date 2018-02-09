ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

LA Olympics delegation goes to South Korea

Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned its Olympic Games and the day-to-day mechanics of hosting the global spectacle. KCRW talks to vice-chair of LA 2028 Janet Evans, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, about preparing Los Angeles for the arrival and care of Olympic athletes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned its Olympic Games and the day-to-day mechanics of hosting the global spectacle.

KCRW talks to vice-chair of LA 2028 Janet Evans, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, about preparing Los Angeles for the arrival and care of Olympic athletes.



Olympic medal winner and vice chair of LA 2028 Janet Evans speaking at last year’s ceremony announcing Los Angeles’ successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of LA 2028.

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed