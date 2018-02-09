LA Olympics delegation goes to South Korea

Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned its Olympic Games and the day-to-day mechanics of hosting the global spectacle.

KCRW talks to vice-chair of LA 2028 Janet Evans, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, about preparing Los Angeles for the arrival and care of Olympic athletes.







Olympic medal winner and vice chair of LA 2028 Janet Evans speaking at last year’s ceremony announcing Los Angeles’ successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of LA 2028.