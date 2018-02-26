ON AIR
LA Police Commission's Steve Soboroff on selecting a new police chief

"Los Angeles is the leader in community policing and we need a chief for tomorrow," says head of LA Police Commission Steve Soboroff. He talks about how public meetings are changing the selection process and what he's looking for in the new chief.

Feb 27, 2018

