DONATE!

LAPD releases edited use of force video, voluntarily

The LAPD is out with a new video that details the actions of its officers leading up to the death of man in police custody.

Jun 20, 2018

The LAPD is out with a new video that details the actions of its officers leading up to the death of man in police custody. The department says it justifies its officers' actions. But attorneys for Jose Chavez's family says the video is biased and that the LAPD is responsible for his death. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis walks you through this first-of-its-kind video release.

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

