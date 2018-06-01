ON AIR
Latest homeless count in Los Angeles

The latest homeless count in Los Angeles shows a decrease in the number of people living on the streets for the first time in 4 years. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis talked to Peter Lynn, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), to unpack the numbers and explain what this means for the future of homelessness here.

May 31, 2018

