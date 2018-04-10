ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Little LA, Mexico

Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican revolution. In the evening, groups of Mexicans gather in the plaza for outdoor exercise classes while teenagers compete in rap battles. Despite the historic nature of the neighborhood, it’s definitely undergoing a big change.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican revolution. In the evening, groups of Mexicans gather in the plaza for outdoor exercise classes while teenagers compete in rap battles. Despite the historic nature of the neighborhood, it’s definitely undergoing a big change.

Produced by Emily Green.


Monument to the Revolution. Photo credit: Emily Green.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed