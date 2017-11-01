'Market Match' doubles your food stamps at farmers markets

A program called "Market Match" incentivizes food stamp shoppers to buy more fruits and veggies at local farmers markets.
Photos by Kathryn Barnes
A program called "Market Match" incentivizes food stamp shoppers to buy more fruits and veggies at local farmers markets.
A program called "Market Match" incentivizes food stamp shoppers to buy more fruits and veggies at local farmers markets.
Photos by Kathryn Barnes
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
1,500 miles from home: California prisoners in Mississippi Daletha Hayden hasn't seen her son in almost a year. Her son, William Mitchell was sentenced to prison in California but is incarcerated in Mississippi. He's one of more than four thousand California prisoners in privately run out-of-state prisons. Hayden recently made the long trip out to visit him.