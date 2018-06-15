ON AIR
Mud from Montecito fertilizes a Los Olivos vineyard

At a vineyard in Los Olivos, a winemaker is using a special type of fertilizer: mud from the January 9th debris flow in Montecito. And while high levels of harmful bacteria were found in most of the mud that made its way down from the mountains, winemaker Fred Brander says the mud from his Montecito home is packed with high levels of nutrients.

Jun 13, 2018

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

More:
Making the most of Mud

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

