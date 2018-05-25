New in LA and 'shooting caravan'

Bryan Coffee tells the story of coming to LA for the first time, and learning the strange ways that Angelenos bar hop.
Bryan Coffee tells the story of coming to LA for the first time, and learning the strange ways that Angelenos bar hop.
Producers:
Eric Drachman
The race for Santa Barbara Sheriff: Bill Brown In Santa Barbara, one of the most competitive primary races is for County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown is facing off against two of his own lieutenants, Brian Olmstead and Eddie Hsueh, who want to shake up a department they say is understaffed and suffers from low morale. This week, We’re sitting down with all the candidates. Sheriff Brown has been at the helm for 12 years.
The race for Santa Barbara Sheriff: Brian Olmstead In Santa Barbara, one of the most competitive primary races is for County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown is facing off against two of his own lieutenants. This week, We’re sitting down with all the candidates. Lieutenant Olmstead has been with the department for 28 years, and has the endorsement of the local sheriff’s union.