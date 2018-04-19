ON AIR
Ojai wines make a comeback

The Ojai Vineyard promised great things for wine growing in the Ojai Valley when it was founded in 1983. But a grape virus called Pierce’s disease soon began ravaging the region’s vines. Now, wineries and vineyards are returning, using better viticultural techniques to track and control the disease.

Apr 11, 2018

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

