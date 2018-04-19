The Ojai Vineyard promised great things for wine growing in the Ojai Valley when it was founded in 1983. But a grape virus called Pierce’s disease soon began ravaging the region’s vines. Now, wineries and vineyards are returning, using better viticultural techniques to track and control the disease.
Ojai wines make a comeback
The Ojai Vineyard promised great things for wine growing in the Ojai Valley when it was founded in 1983. But a grape virus called Pierce’s disease soon began ravaging the region’s vines. Now, wineries and vineyards are returning, using better viticultural techniques to track and control the disease.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
Little LA, Mexico Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican revolution. In the evening, groups of Mexicans gather in the plaza for outdoor exercise classes while teenagers compete in rap battles. Despite the historic nature of the neighborhood, it’s definitely undergoing a big change.