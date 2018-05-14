ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Opening arguments begin in Santa Barbara oil spill trial

Opening arguments began today at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, in a criminal trial against a Texas-based oil pipeline company. Plains All American Pipeline is charged with 15 criminal counts for its role in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Opening arguments began today at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, in a criminal trial against a Texas-based oil pipeline company. Plains All American Pipeline is charged with 15 criminal counts for its role in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

Guests:
Stephanie O'Neill, reporter and Ojai resident, @reportersteph

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed