Proposition 64 is best known for allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in California. Less known is a provision that also lets people who’ve been convicted of pot-related crimes get felonies reduced to misdemeanors and get old criminal records cleared. Since the law passed, very few have actually cleared their records. Now Los Angeles County is trying to do something to change that.
Ingrid Archie recently had felony reduced under Prop. 64 Photo credit: Jenny Hamel
Reducing marijuana convictions under Prop. 64
