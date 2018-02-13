ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Reducing marijuana convictions under Prop. 64

Proposition 64 is best known for allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in California. Less known is a provision that also lets people who’ve been convicted of pot-related crimes get felonies reduced to misdemeanors and get old criminal records cleared. Since the law passed, very few have actually cleared their records. Now Los Angeles County is trying to do something to change that. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 13, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Proposition 64 is best known for allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in California. Less known is a provision that also lets people who’ve been convicted of pot-related crimes get felonies reduced to misdemeanors and get old criminal records cleared. Since the law passed, very few have actually cleared their records. Now Los Angeles County is trying to do something to change that. 

Ingrid Archie recently had felony reduced under Prop. 64 Photo credit: Jenny Hamel

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed