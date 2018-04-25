KCRW's Steve Chiotakis sits down with the station's resident music historian, Eric J. Lawrence, to remember Bob Dorough, the jazz musician best-known for "School House Rock." Dorough died at the age of 94.
Remembering Bob Dorough
KCRW's Steve Chiotakis sits down with the station's resident music historian, Eric J. Lawrence, to remember Bob Dorough, the jazz musician best-known for "School House Rock." Dorough died at the age of 94.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Reporters:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From KCRW Features
Is California's 25th Congressional District becoming less conservative? Republican Steve Knight of Santa Clarita is running for a third term in the 25th Congressional District--and recent polls seem to indicate he’s facing an uphill fight. Dan Schnur is a political strategy expert and a professor at USC's Annenberg School. He says the 25th District has traditionally leaned conservative, but that that’s starting to change.
Frankland’s, a contemporary seafood shack opens in Montecito Roll up your sleeves. The newly opened Frankland’s Crab and Co at the Montecito Inn offers raw, steamed and fried seafood alongside chowder-smothered fries and corn-on-the-cob with lobster butter in what chef Phillip Frankland Lee dubs a “modern American shell shack.”