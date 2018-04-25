ON AIR
Remembering Bob Dorough

KCRW's Steve Chiotakis sits down with the station's resident music historian, Eric J. Lawrence, to remember Bob Dorough, the jazz musician best-known for "School House Rock." Dorough died at the age of 94. 

Apr 26, 2018

CREDITS

Reporters:
Benjamin Gottlieb

