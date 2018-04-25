The avant garde jazz pianist Cecil Taylor died on April 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He had the poise and confidence of a classically-trained pianist, but as an improvising artist he burned with a white heat that listeners either loved or hated. There has never been a musician quite like him. In remembrance, we revisit highlights of Tom Schnabel’s interview with Cecil Taylor from November 2, 1988, on Morning Becomes Eclectic.
Remembering Cecil Taylor
The avant garde jazz pianist Cecil Taylor died on April 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He had the poise and confidence of a classically-trained pianist, but as an improvising artist he burned with a white heat that listeners either loved or hated.
Tom Schnabel
