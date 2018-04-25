ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Remembering Cecil Taylor

The avant garde jazz pianist Cecil Taylor died on April 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He had the poise and confidence of a classically-trained pianist, but as an improvising artist he burned with a white heat that listeners either loved or hated. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The avant garde jazz pianist Cecil Taylor died on April 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He had the poise and confidence of a classically-trained pianist, but as an improvising artist he burned with a white heat that listeners either loved or hated. There has never been a musician quite like him. In remembrance, we revisit highlights of Tom Schnabel’s interview with Cecil Taylor from November 2, 1988, on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

CREDITS

Producers:
Tom Schnabel

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed