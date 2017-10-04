ON AIR
Remembering rock icon Tom Petty

The music and entertainment world is mourning the death of rock-n-roll legend Tom Petty. 

Oct 04, 2017

The music and entertainment world is mourning the death of rock-n-roll legend Tom Petty. He died late yesterday at UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack at his home in Malibu at the age of 66. Steve Chiotakis speaks with KCRW DJ and music historian Eric J. Lawrence and Andrew Unterberger of Billboard magazine about Petty’s passing.

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

