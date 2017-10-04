The music and entertainment world is mourning the death of rock-n-roll legend Tom Petty. He died late yesterday at UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack at his home in Malibu at the age of 66. Steve Chiotakis speaks with KCRW DJ and music historian Eric J. Lawrence and Andrew Unterberger of Billboard magazine about Petty’s passing.
Remembering rock icon Tom Petty
