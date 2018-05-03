Republican Devin Nunes has represented parts of California's Central Valley in Congress since 2003. John Wildermuth is a political writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, and we caught up with him in the paper's newsroom. He says right now, it looks like Nunes is headed for reelection in the 22nd District--in spite of the fact that his seat is being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Republican Devin Nunes aims for reelection
Republican Devin Nunes has represented parts of California's Central Valley in Congress since 2003. John Wildermuth is a political writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, and we caught up with him in the paper's newsroom. He says right now, it looks like Nunes is headed for reelection in the 22nd District--in spite of the fact that his seat is being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
