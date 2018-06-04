ON AIR
Robert F. Kennedy and California's labor movement

In 1966 New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was invited to California to tour the farm fields and meet labor leader Cesar Chavez. But despite his growing commitment to social justice issues, Kennedy was reluctant to make the long journey west. But when Kennedy arrived, the farmworkers' living and working conditions shocked him. "This," he said, "is worse than Mississippi."


Jun 04, 2018

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

