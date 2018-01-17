ON AIR
Santa Ana River's homeless population faces eviction

People living in hundreds of makeshift shelters and tents along the Santa Ana River are getting ready to be moved.

Jan 18, 2018

Worried about squalid conditions in the camps and the threat of flooding the river presents, Orange County officials are making plans to dismantle the tent cities this weekend. For the 1,000 people who live there, this means trying to find a new place to live. 

santa ana
David Harris has lived along the Santa Ana River for the past two years. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

