Worried about squalid conditions in the camps and the threat of flooding the river presents, Orange County officials are making plans to dismantle the tent cities this weekend. For the 1,000 people who live there, this means trying to find a new place to live.
David Harris has lived along the Santa Ana River for the past two years. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
Santa Ana River's homeless population faces eviction
People living in hundreds of makeshift shelters and tents along the Santa Ana River are getting ready to be moved.
