Santa Barbara Mayoral Debate

KCRW, the Santa Barbara Independent and the Santa Barbara City College Foundation co-host a debate between the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Santa Barbara.

Oct 17, 2017

In less than a month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose their next mayor. That person will run council meetings, vote alongside the council on major decisions and have a large say in what items ever see the light of deliberation. Perhaps most significantly, the mayor is the face Santa Barbara chooses to present to the outside world. In front of a packed audience at Santa Barbara City College's Garvin Theater, KCRW's Jonathan Bastian and the Santa Barbara Independent's Nick Welsh dive into the minds and politics of the five candidates.

MartinezHotchkiss-PaulWellman.jpeg
Candidates Angel Martinez and Frank Hotchkiss

ConklinMurilloWhite-PaulWellman.jpeg
Candidate Hal Conklin, Cathy Murillo and Harwood 'Bendy' White

JonathanBastian-PaulWellman.jpeg
Moderator Jonathan Bastian of KCRW

BastianWelsh-PaulWellman.jpeg
Moderators Jonathan Bastian (KCRW) and Nick Welsh (Santa Barbara Independent)

Photos by Paul Wellman/Santa Barbara Independent

Guests:
Hal Conklin, former city councilman, @conklinhal
Angel Martinez, retired businessman, @AngelSB55
Frank Hotchkiss, Santa Barbara City Council
Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City Council, @CathyMurillo
Harwood 'Bendy' White, Santa Barbara City Council, @bendywhite4sb

More:
Santa Barbara Independent on candidates' answers to tough questions

Hosts:
Jonathan Bastian
Nick Welsh

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

