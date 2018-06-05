Santa Barbara Zoo now a certified autism center

The Santa Barbara Zoo has become the first zoo on the West Coast -- and the second in the world -- to become a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. From designated quiet spaces to trained staff and sensory backpacks, the zoo’s staff provides special services to those on the autism spectrum.





Sensory backpacks are filled with things for children with sensory needs including squeeze toys, noise-canceling headphones, a fidget cube and scavenger hunt list. Photo courtesy of Santa Barbara Zoo.