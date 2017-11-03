ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Santa Barbara's sales tax debate

Next week, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will decide whether or not to raise the city's sales tax from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent. 

COMING SOON

Nov 03, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Next week, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will decide whether or not to raise the city's sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%. Supporters say money raised from the tax would pay for over $500 million dollars worth of unfunded infrastructure projects, but critics say there aren't enough safeguards in place to ensure the money gets spent that way.

Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara, @jwbastian

CREDITS

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed