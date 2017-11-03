Next week, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will decide whether or not to raise the city's sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%. Supporters say money raised from the tax would pay for over $500 million dollars worth of unfunded infrastructure projects, but critics say there aren't enough safeguards in place to ensure the money gets spent that way.
Santa Barbara's sales tax debate
Next week, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will decide whether or not to raise the city's sales tax from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara, @jwbastian
CREDITS
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
1,500 miles from home: California prisoners in Mississippi Daletha Hayden hasn't seen her son in almost a year. Her son, William Mitchell was sentenced to prison in California but is incarcerated in Mississippi. He's one of more than four thousand California prisoners in privately run out-of-state prisons. Hayden recently made the long trip out to visit him.