Sinclair anchor cacophony makes for nervous TV journalists

The largest broadcaster in the country is forcing its anchors to read a promotional script that warns it’s viewers about "fake news" on other stations and media.

It’s among the Sinclair Broadcast Group's now infamous "must-run" segments that include conservative commentary and reports about terrorism.

One of the stations that could soon come under the Sinclair umbrella is KTLA-TV. A more than $3 (B) billion deal to buy the company that owns Channel 5 right now – Tribune Broadcasting – is under review at the FCC.

That pending sale has some folks at the station worried about how the news shows could change going forward.

Gabe Kahn is a professor at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, and spoke with KCRW's Steve Chiotakis.