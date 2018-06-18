ON AIR
Snapchat is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains

Snapchat is shedding its startup feel and moving into a big campus in Santa Monica. But has Venice changed, for good?

Jun 19, 2018

There is no question that Snapchat has altered the beachside community of Venice. But as Snap begins moving into a big campus in Santa Monica, many are wondering if all the changes it has brought about are good for Venice, or not?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

