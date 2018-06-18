There is no question that Snapchat has altered the beachside community of Venice. But as Snap begins moving into a big campus in Santa Monica, many are wondering if all the changes it has brought about are good for Venice, or not?
Snapchat is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
Snapchat is shedding its startup feel and moving into a big campus in Santa Monica. But has Venice changed, for good?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
