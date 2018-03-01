ON AIR
Spafford and the rise of jam bands

The jam band scene has exploded in the last 15 years. Musicians inspired by the Grateful Dead and Phish have created their own sounds, styles and bands. Spafford is one of them. Getting its start in Prescott, Ariz., the band is now touring the country and making a stop at SOhO in Santa Barbara.

Mar 01, 2018

Guests:
Jordan Fairless, Bassist with Spafford, @SpaffordMusic

Host:
Larry Perel

