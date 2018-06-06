Randi Chylinski talks about what it was like to really become an Angeleno and give up some of her Michigan manners.
Produced by Joanna Clay.
Standing up for yourself on the road
Randi Chylinski talks about what it was like to really become an Angeleno and give up some of her Michigan manners.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Randi Chylinski talks about what it was like to really become an Angeleno and give up some of her Michigan manners.
CREDITS
More From KCRW Features
A mailbox in Santa Barbara holds letters of grief and gratitude On the corner of State and Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara sits an eight-foot-tall mailbox. You don’t need a stamp or an address to drop a letter inside; it’s an interactive art installation. After the Thomas Fire and mudslides in Montecito, artist Danielle Siano said she wanted to create something to help people process loss by acknowledging that grief and praise are intimately linked and give voice to the story of both in each of us.
Santa Barbara Zoo now a certified autism center The Santa Barbara Zoo has become the first zoo on the West Coast -- and the second in the world -- to become a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. From designated quiet spaces to trained staff and sensory backpacks, the zoo’s staff provides special services to those on the autism spectrum.
Robert F. Kennedy and California's labor movement In 1966 New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was invited to California to tour the farm fields and meet labor leader Cesar Chavez. But despite his growing commitment to social justice issues, Kennedy was reluctant to make the long journey west. But when Kennedy arrived, the farmworkers' living and working conditions shocked him. "This," he said, "is worse than Mississippi."