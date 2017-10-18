ON AIR
Substandard living in Santa Barbara

Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of Santa Barbara. A new investigative report explores whether this self-proclaimed savior is actually a slumlord, and why it's taken officials nearly three decades to stop him.

Oct 18, 2017

Photo credit: City of Santa Barbara

Guests:
Deepa Fernandes, KCET, @deepafern

Producers:
Larry Perel
Kathryn Barnes

