Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of Santa Barbara. A new investigative report explores whether this self-proclaimed savior is actually a slumlord, and why it's taken officials nearly three decades to stop him.
Photo credit: City of Santa Barbara
Substandard living in Santa Barbara
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Deepa Fernandes, KCET, @deepafern
CREDITS
Producers:
Larry Perel
Kathryn Barnes
