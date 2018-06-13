LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez discusses the downtown building's role in LA history and the man behind the paper's friendly building tours.
The final tours of the LA Times' historic digs
LA Taco editor Daniel Hernandez discusses the downtown building's role in LA history and the man behind the paper's friendly building tours.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Evan George
More From KCRW Features
Interview with Dodgers broadcaster Jaimie Jarrin Jaime Jarrin, has been broadcasting Dodgers games in Spanish for 60 years. He once worked 4,000 consecutive games. He talks about his long and distinguished career, which has seen him awarded just about every broadcasting honor there is, including entry into the baseball Hall of Fame.
A mailbox in Santa Barbara holds letters of grief and gratitude On the corner of State and Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara sits an eight-foot-tall mailbox. You don’t need a stamp or an address to drop a letter inside; it’s an interactive art installation. After the Thomas Fire and mudslides in Montecito, artist Danielle Siano said she wanted to create something to help people process loss by acknowledging that grief and praise are intimately linked and give voice to the story of both in each of us.