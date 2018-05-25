In Santa Barbara, one of the most competitive primary races is for County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown is facing off against two of his own lieutenants, Brian Olmstead and Eddie Hsueh, who want to shake up a department they say is understaffed and suffers from low morale. This week, We’re sitting down with all the candidates. Lieutenant Olmstead has been with the department for 28 years, and has the endorsement of the local sheriff’s union.
The race for Santa Barbara Sheriff: Brian Olmstead
