ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

The rise of Latino winemakers

It's no surprise that immigrants are the backbone of California's wine industry. Most men and women working in the fields are foreign-born, mainly from Mexico and Central America. But, several Latino farmworkers along California's Central Coast and beyond have worked their way to the top and started their own wine labels.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 27, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's no surprise that immigrants are the backbone of California's wine industry. Most men and women working in the fields are foreign-born, mainly from Mexico and Central America. But, several Latino farmworkers along California's Central Coast and beyond have worked their way to the top and started their own wine labels.

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

CREDITS

Producers:
Jonathan Bastian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed