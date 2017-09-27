It's no surprise that immigrants are the backbone of California's wine industry. Most men and women working in the fields are foreign-born, mainly from Mexico and Central America. But, several Latino farmworkers along California's Central Coast and beyond have worked their way to the top and started their own wine labels.
The rise of Latino winemakers
