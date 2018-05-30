ON AIR
The rivalry between wine and weed

As cities and counties across California begin regulating the newly legal recreational marijuana industry, eager cannabis entrepreneurs are buying up land and property. That has winemakers in Santa Barbara worried they’ll have to compete with the budding industry over land, labor and customers. Can winemakers and weed growers find a way to work together?


May 30, 2018

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

More:
Wine & Weed: Concerns and Convergence

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

