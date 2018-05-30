As cities and counties across California begin regulating the newly legal recreational marijuana industry, eager cannabis entrepreneurs are buying up land and property. That has winemakers in Santa Barbara worried they’ll have to compete with the budding industry over land, labor and customers. Can winemakers and weed growers find a way to work together?
The rivalry between wine and weed
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
