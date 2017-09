With vacancy rates low and rent prices high in Santa Barbara, low income families are getting pushed out on the streets or into substandard housing. That affects kids, too. According to state data, one in eight Santa Barbara County public school students are homeless. Meet one of them.



Christal Gallardo and her family are considered homeless by the federal government.

They can’t afford an apartment of their own, so they share it with another family.

(Photo by Kathryn Barnes)