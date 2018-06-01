ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Unemployment down, housing up in Santa Barbara

Newly released numbers from UCSB give a clearer picture of Santa Barbara County’s economy is doing. Unemployment is down. Housing costs are up. And whether residents in Montecito decide to rebuild or not after the mudslides could have reverberating effects throughout the region.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Newly released numbers from UCSB give a clearer picture of Santa Barbara County’s economy is doing. Unemployment is down. Housing costs are up. And whether residents in Montecito decide to rebuild or not after the mudslides could have reverberating effects throughout the region.

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed