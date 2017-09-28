ON AIR
Valeska Soares: 'It can be really exciting to be lost'

The first West Coast retrospective of work by visual artist Valeska Soares, on view at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, is a multi-sensory experience.

Sep 28, 2017

The first West Coast retrospective of work by visual artist Valeska Soares, on view at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, is a multi-sensory experience.

Photos by Kathryn Barnes

Producers:
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes

