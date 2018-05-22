ON AIR
What it's like to be an immigration judge in the Trump era

May 22, 2018

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, immigration rights activists have warned that his administration has taken unprecedented steps to transform the immigration court system into what critics call a "deportation machine" by emphasizing the quick removal of people from the country over due process and the rule of law. KCRW interviews Ashley Tabaddor, a U.S. immigration judge in Los Angeles and the president of the National Association of Immigration Judges about the change.

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles', @SaulKCRW

