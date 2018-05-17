Southern California has long been associated with street racing. And law enforcement officials say they’re gearing up for another deadly summer. Officials say social media is fueling a rise in illegal street racing from South LA to the San Fernando Valley. But as KCRW’s George Lavender reports, more of these outlaw drivers are taking their drag races to the outskirts of Los Angeles.
What's fueling the rise in illegal street racing?
