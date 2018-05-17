ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

What's fueling the rise in illegal street racing?

Southern California has long been associated with street racing. And law enforcement officials say they’re gearing up for another deadly summer. Officials say social media is fueling a rise in illegal street racing from South LA to the San Fernando Valley. But as KCRW’s George Lavender reports, more of these outlaw drivers are taking their drag races to the outskirts of Los Angeles.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Southern California has long been associated with street racing. And law enforcement officials say they’re gearing up for another deadly summer. Officials say social media is fueling a rise in illegal street racing from South LA to the San Fernando Valley. But as KCRW’s George Lavender reports, more of these outlaw drivers are taking their drag races to the outskirts of Los Angeles.

CREDITS

Producers:
George Lavender

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed