More and more homeless camps have sprung up under bridges and in parks. As the city makes regular sweeps to clean up these encampments, many say they are regularly losing everything they own.
Pamela Ferguson poses with her belongings. Photo credit: Carla Green.
What's lost when a homeless camp is 'cleaned up'
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Carla Green