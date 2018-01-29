ON AIR
What's lost when a homeless camp is 'cleaned up'

More and more homeless camps have sprung up under bridges and in parks. As the city makes regular sweeps to clean up these encampments, many say they are regularly losing everything they own. 

Jan 29, 2018

Pamela Ferguson poses with her belongings. Photo credit: Carla Green.

Producers:
Carla Green

