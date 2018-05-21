ON AIR
What’s on Santa Barbara’s primary ballot

It’s primary season all across California. You’ve probably heard about the big money races -- like picking the state’s next governor and senator -- but what about the local candidates and measures on Santa Barbara’s ballot?

May 21, 2018

Guests:
Joshua Molina, Noozhawk

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

