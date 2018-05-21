It’s primary season all across California. You’ve probably heard about the big money races -- like picking the state’s next governor and senator -- but what about the local candidates and measures on Santa Barbara’s ballot?
What’s on Santa Barbara’s primary ballot
It’s primary season all across California. You’ve probably heard about the big money races -- like picking the state’s next governor and senator -- but what about the local candidates and measures on Santa Barbara’s ballot?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Joshua Molina, Noozhawk
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
Are you ageist? Probably. There’s a lot of talk about sexism and racism in the news, but how often do you hear about discrimination based on a person’s age? According to author and activist Ashton Applewhite, ageism is one of the last socially acceptable prejudices. Examples of age discrimination come up every day, she says, and we’re all guilty.
What's fueling the rise in illegal street racing? Southern California has long been associated with street racing. And law enforcement officials say they’re gearing up for another deadly summer. Officials say social media is fueling a rise in illegal street racing from South LA to the San Fernando Valley. But as KCRW’s George Lavender reports, more of these outlaw drivers are taking their drag races to the outskirts of Los Angeles.
Santa Barbara native Katy Perry on giving back after the fire and mudslides This weekend, one of Santa Barbara’s most famous homegrown celebrities is returning to her roots. Katy Perry is best known as the only female artist in history with five singles in one album. But before she was an international sensation, she was a teenager from Goleta busking at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market for avocados.
A search for Santa Barbara’s oldest grapevines You may think of Santa Barbara’s winemaking industry as relatively new, but in fact, its roots go far back. Venture into the Goleta foothills and you’ll find remnants of San Jose Winery, where the padres of Mission Santa Barbara made wine almost two centuries ago.