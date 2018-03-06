ON AIR
Why Calaveras County said no to marijuana

With recreational sales of marijuana now legal, the "green rush" is on. Marijuana growers from Humboldt to Hollywood are expanding their operations. And politicians are looking to capture the tax revenue. But not in Calaveras County.

Mar 06, 2018

With recreational sales of marijuana now legal, the "green rush" is on. Marijuana growers from Humboldt to Hollywood are expanding their operations. And politicians are looking to capture the tax revenue. But not in Calaveras County. The rural county east of Sacramento has declared all commercial cannabis farms illegal, even though some farmers already invested in cultivation.

