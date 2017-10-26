ON AIR
Why don't we drink weird wines?

We've all heard of Merlot, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, but there are actually thousands of grape varieties in the world. Now, a slowly growing number of winemakers in California are beginning to plant varietals most people have never heard of.

Oct 26, 2017

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

Producers:
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes

