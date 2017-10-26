We've all heard of Merlot, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, but there are actually thousands of grape varieties in the world. Now, a slowly growing number of winemakers in California are beginning to plant varietals most people have never heard of.
Why don't we drink weird wines?
We've all heard of Merlot, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, but there are actually thousands of grape varieties in the world. Now, a slowly growing number of winemakers in California are beginning to plant varietals most people have never heard of.
Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes
