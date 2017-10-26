It was hot at Dodgers stadium this week. A record high for a World Series game on Tuesday, followed by another scorcher on Wednesday. There were also a lot of home runs, another record, in fact in Game Two. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with professor emeritus Alan Nathan at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign about the physics of baseball and how temperatures affect the long ball.
Why hot weather makes the baseballs fly
KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with Professor Emeritus Alan Nathan at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign about the physics of baseball.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Alan Nathan, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, @pobguy
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
