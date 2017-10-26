ON AIR
Why hot weather makes the baseballs fly

KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with Professor Emeritus Alan Nathan at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign about the physics of baseball.

Oct 26, 2017

It was hot at Dodgers stadium this week. A record high for a World Series game on Tuesday, followed by another scorcher on Wednesday. There were also a lot of home runs, another record, in fact in Game Two. KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with professor emeritus Alan Nathan at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign about the physics of baseball and how temperatures affect the long ball.

Guests:
Alan Nathan, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, @pobguy

Steve Chiotakis

Benjamin Gottlieb

