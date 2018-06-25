ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Why is it so expensive to build homeless housing?

There are big and growing concerns about the speed and mushrooming costs of housing projects funded through HHH, problems that could threaten the ambitious housing goals of the program.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The $1.2 billion raised by the HHH bond measure is supposed to create 10,000 units of homeless housing in 10 years, or a thousand units a year. That would be a big step forward in housing the homeless in Los Angeles, a city where there are 31,000 people who are homeless according to the most recent homeless count conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. But even as construction begins, there are big and growing concerns about the speed and mushrooming costs of housing projects funded through HHH, problems that could threaten the ambitious housing goals of the program.


The PATH Ventures supportive housing project under construction in East Hollywood. 
Called PATH Metro Villas II, it's the first HHH project to break ground and should be 
finished by the end of 2019. (Photo by Saul Gonzalez)

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed