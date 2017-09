Baja California is a go-to destination for Southern Californians looking for beautiful beaches just across the border. But the murder rate in the touristy region has soured due to a spike in violence in Los Cabos. In 2011, not a single homicide was reported in Los Cabos. Since last October, 178 homicides (and counting) have been recorded. To date, tourists have largely escaped the violence.

Photo: La Palmilla Beach (Emily Green)