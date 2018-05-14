ON AIR
Will straws, like plastic bags, be the next environmental no-no?

California has done a lot to limit the use of single-use plastic bags. Are plastic straws next?

May 11, 2018

STRAWS documentary film official trailer from By the Brook Productions on Vimeo.

Guests:
Linda Booker, Filmmaker

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Copy Embed